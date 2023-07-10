Rail Services Affected Due To Flood; Check List Of Cancelled Trains

New Delhi: Train services came to a standstill due to heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana and some neighbouring States due to flood.

According to Northern Railway, twenty trains were canceled in the region due to severe waterlogging, flood-like conditions, and landslides.

Till now, over 20 individuals lost their lives because of heavy rainfall in northern India that led to landslides, flash floods in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and so on.

Due to the incessant downpour, the Northern Railways diverted 12 more trains and cancelled over 17 trains in the region. Due to water-logging, train operations were suspended at four locations.

Because of water-logging and flood-like circumstances, the following train courses are shut: Ambala-New Morinda, Nangal Dam-Anandpur-Sahib, Keeratpur Sahib-Bharatgarh.

Train 12925, Pashchim SF express is rerouted dated 08.07.2023 through Ambala Cantt-Sirhind Jn- Sanahwal and skipping stoppage at Chandigarh and Sahibzada ASNGR.

Twenty trains that have been dropped because of rainfall are Ferozpur Cantt Express, Amritsar Superfast Express, and Chandigarh Intercity Express.

Trains that are diverted because of rain are the Daulatpur Chowk Express and Amritsar Express.

An official stated on Sunday that train services on the Shimla-Kalka route have been suspended due to persistently heavy rainfall and unfavourable weather in several districts of Himachal Pradesh.

Because of landslides after heavy rain, a huge part of railway line tracks were harmed on Sunday. Joginder Singh, the Station Superintendent of Shimla Railway Station on Sunday stated that train operations at this station have been temporarily suspended.

After the city was hit by heavy rains, schools in New Delhi were closed. On Monday, in addition to Delhi, schools in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand’s Dehradun will remain closed.

Heavy rain brought about rivers flowing at risky and undeniable levels. There were pictures of bridges falling and houses being washed away. Individuals were rescued with the assistance of helicopters. Following are the trains that are cancelled because of rainfall in northern India:

