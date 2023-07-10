Mo School Abhiyan to organise plantation drive in all schools with the help of alumni

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government’s Mo School Abhiyan Parichalana Sangathan plans to organise a plantation drive with help from alumni with dual aims of increasing alumni involvement as well as increasing green cover.

This program will cover all government primary schools, upper primary schools, secondary schools and higher secondary schools across the state. The subsequent protection and maintenance of the plants will be led by the alumni committees, school management committee and local residents. The program will promote service contributions in the alumni association while also increasing the green cover in the school localities. This tree plantation program will be organized with the joint support of Department of Horticulture and Department of Forest.

The 41st executive council meeting of ‘Mo School Abhiyan’ held under the Chairpersonship of the Commissioner cum Secretary of School & Mass Education Department, Ms. Ashwathi S, discussed the implementation and management of school level projects including the High School transformation programme. To accelerate the Department of School & Mass Education’s plan to roll out clubs in all government secondary schools in academic year 2023-24 , the council decided to complete the training program of all the club’s Master trainers and teachers by August 10. Under this training program, 4 teachers from each block of the state, i.e. a total of 1256 teacher trainers are being trained for mentoring the school clubs. In this context, Mo School Abhiyan with the help of its collaborators and various institutions has completed the training program for the teachers of the sports-based Kridangan School Club, while the training program for the teachers of the technology-based Koushali Club has been set to start from next Thursday. Apart from this, various financial and administrative decisions related to ‘Mukhyamantri Sikhya Purashkar’ have been taken in this meeting.

In this executive council meeting, projects worth of Rs 109.43crores have been approved in 30 districts of Odisha. In the last one month, 7942 additional alumni have become part of ‘Mo School Abhiyan’. They have contributed Rs5.05 crores for the development of their schools. For the development of government schools in the state, a grant of Rs. 31.5 crore has been received from various CSR funds. The executive council approved fund includes double financial assistance from the state government along with alumni and CSR fund grants. So far, a total of 7 lakh 90 thousand alumni have provided financial assistance to schools through ‘Mo School Abhiyan’.

Departmental Additional Secretary, Departmental Financial Advisor, SPD, OSEPA, Director, Elementary Education, Director, TE & SCERT, Chief Executive Officer and OSD of Mo School Abhiyan among others attended the meeting.