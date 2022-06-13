Rahul Gandhi’s ED Appearance Today | Congress Workers Detained Outside AICC Office

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday told the Congress party that its proposed rally to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here on Monday cannot be permitted, citing certain reasons including law and order issues.

Dramatic scenes unfolded on Monday morning as Congress workers gathered for protests ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s appearance before the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case.

Delhi Police on Monday detained Congress leaders amid sloganeering in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of his appearance before ED today in the National Herald case. Rahul Gandhi is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper money laundering case. Congress party is planning to hold massive demonstrations today and convey its political message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

Security has been beefed up near the Enforcement Directorate office too. More protests are expected through the day in the national capital and other parts of the country.

What is the National Herald-AJL case?

The case pertains to allegations of financial irregularities during the acquisition of Associated Journals Limited (AJL) — which published the newspaper — by the Gandhi-owned Young Indian Limited in 2010. The Associated Journals Limited (AJL) was the publisher of National Herald, a newspaper launched by former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru in the late 1930s. Besides Nehru, over 5,000 other freedom fighters were stakeholders of the AJL. However, the number of stakeholders came down to about 1,000 by 2010.