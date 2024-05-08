Who Is Mona Patel, Who Turned Heads With Her Magical Butterfly Dress At Met Gala 2024

New York: Entrepreneur and philanthropist Mona Patel recently made headlines with her stunning debut at the 2024 Met Gala, a dream come true for many. Styled by the iconic Law Roach, Patel wowed onlookers with her flawless nude gown, perfectly aligned with the Gala’s theme, “The Garden of Time”. The floor-grazing ensemble featured an intricate butterfly-shaped corset and a scalloped train adorned with kinetic butterflies that fluttered with her every move.

Hablame de un vestido que sea una obra de arte 👇🏻#MonaPatel #MetGala pic.twitter.com/aIdnAIpMVR — Faby ✈🌎 (@fabianagauto) May 7, 2024

The moving butterflies on her dress, the intricate design, oh what a beauty! Loveee Law Roach and his style so much 🤍#MonaPatel #MetGala pic.twitter.com/3H0FqoaSd2 — Aru 🩶 ⓥ (@moody_kanya) May 6, 2024

WHO IS MONA PATEL?

Mona Patel hails from Vadodara, Gujarat, and is a fashion entrepreneur and philanthropist who currently lives in the United States. Patel moved to the US when she was 22 to attend Rutgers University in New Jersey.

She returned to India to complete her undergraduate studies before moving to Dallas, Texas. On her blog, Patel revealed that she had packed “three large suitcases with most of her priceless possessions” before moving to Texas.

Patel has since founded eight companies in healthcare, real estate, and tech. She is also a Forbes Next 1000 honoree and is known for her non-profit organisation, Couture For Cause, which offers unique couture pieces and raises funds for charities.

Earlier, in an interview with Vogue India, Patel said that she wanted to make her Met Gala debut with something that “celebrates her heritage and combines her love couture.” She added that Iris Van Herpen was her “obvious choice.”

Ahead of the show, Patel also travelled to Mumbai with Herpen’s team and Law Roach for a factory visit to choose the jewels for her outfit.

The dress, crafted by Iris Van Herpen’s team in India, symbolises Patel’s journey from her Indian upbringing to global prominence. With her Met Gala debut, Patel not only made a glamorous entrance but also showcased her commitment to blending fashion with philanthropy.

Patel won hearts of both the judges and the audience with her ethereal outfit and was considered “one of the best dressed” celebrities at the Met Gala this year.