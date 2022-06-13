Fuel prices unchanged in Odisha on June 13

Bhubaneswar: The retail prices of fuel have maintained stability in Odisha on Monday. The petrol and diesel prices remained mostly unchanged in the capital city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Customers are reportedly paying Rs 103.1 per litre of petrol in the capital city of Bhubaneswar today while the selling price of diesel is Rs 94.58 a litre.

Similarly, petrol and diesel are being sold at Rs 103.58 and Rs 95.13 per litre respectively in Cuttack.

As per the fuel rate chart, the price of petrol remains at Rs 104.11 in Ganjam and petrol is being sold at Rs 109.20 in Malkangiri. Similarly, in Sambalpur the petroleum product is priced at Rs 103.75. Meanwhile, the rate of petrol is Rs 103.75 in Bhadrak and Rs 107.72 in Koraput.