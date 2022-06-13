Combined bid for IPL TV and Digital Rights goes past Rs 43,000 crore on Day 1

New Delhi: The media rights value for the Indian Premier League (IPL) cycle 2023 to 2027 has gone past the Rs 43000 crore mark, with the value of rights for every match of the tournament crossing the 100-crore mark on combining value for TV as well as digital price.

The bidding began at 11 AM IST on Sunday for the broadcast rights, digital rights, a bespoke package that includes rights for high-value matches as well as rights to broadcast the Indian Premier League in foreign territories. As per agencies, Disney DIS.N, Sony 6758.T and India’s Reliance RELI.NSin are in contention for the multi-billion deal.

The report also said that with Sunday’s auction proceedings paused at 6 pm, the IPL media rights auction will carry forward to Monday as well, as per the rules set by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). It added that the bidders are making full use of the 30-minute gap present between every bid.