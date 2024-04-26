Unlocking Benefits: The SBI IRCTC RuPay Credit Card – Your Ticket to Exclusive Rewards
SBI is a leading card issuer in India, providing credit cards with benefits across varied categories. Each card is focused on the unique needs of individuals, such as shopping, lifestyle, travel, movies, grocery, etc. Some of the SBI credit cards are the SBI Vistara Credit Card, SBI Simply Save Credit Card, SBI Prime Credit Card, SBI Card Elite, and many more.
In this article, we will be discussing the SBI IRCTC Rupay Card. SBI Cards has launched the IRCTC Rupay credit cards in association with IRCTC. These cards waive the surcharge on booking a rail ticket and offer value back on ticket bookings, among other benefits. This card also provides its customers with exciting cashback and rewards. It provides cardholders with complimentary lounge access and hotel accommodation as well at over 5000 hotels in India.
|Key Highlights of IRCTC Rupay SBI Card
|
Features and Benefits
Mentioned below are the features and benefits of the SBI IRCTC Rupay Credit Card:
A.Welcome Benefits
- Get a welcome gift of 350 bonus reward points when the first transaction of more than INR 500 is made within 45 days of receiving the card. This does not include fuel or cash spending.
- Get an assured cashback of INR 100 when cash is withdrawn for the first time from an ATM within the first 30 days of the receipt of the card.
- The reward points will be credited within 45 days of the eligible transaction.
B. Travel Related Benefits
- Get 4 domestic lounge access each year (1 per quarter) through the Railway Lounge Program.
- Save 1% transaction charge when rail tickets are booked via www.irctc.co.in.
- Book airline tickets at IRCTC at discounted prices.
- Accommodation benefits are available at more than 5000 hotels across 350 cities in India.
C. UPI Spends
- Link your SBI IRCTC Rupay Credit card to the UPI application of your choice, such as Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, etc.
D. Fuel Surcharge Waiver
- Get a waiver of 1% fuel surcharge on fuel transactions across India ranging between INR 500 and INR 3000, with a maximum of up to INR 100 per statement cycle.
E. Value Back Rewards
- Up to 10% of the value of tickets purchased through irctc.co.in and the IRCTC mobile app for AC1, AC2, and AC3 executive chair cars can be earned back in reward points.
F. Reward Program
- Get 1 Reward point per INR 125 spent on booking retail and rail tickets other than those mentioned above.
Documentation Required
Mentioned below is the list of documents required to be provided along with the credit card application form:
|Identity Proof
|
|Address Proof
|
|Income Proof
|
Eligibility Criteria
Mentioned below are the eligibility parameters that are to be met in order to apply for IRCTC SBI Rupay Credit Card:
- An applicant should either be salaried or a self-employed individual.
- An applicant should be an Indian citizen or an NRI (Non-Resident Indian).
- The minimum age of an applicant should be at least 21 years of age.
- The minimum age of an applicant should be 18 years in the case of add-on cardholders.
- An applicant should have a good CIBIL score, i.e. 750 or above.
How to Apply for an SBI IRCTC Rupay Credit Card
Mentioned below are the steps to be followed in order to apply for SBI IRCTC Rupay Credit Card:
Step 1: Open the official SBI webpage.
Step 2: Click the option “Credit Cards”.
Step 3: Choose the SBI IRCTC Rupay Credit Card.
Step 4: Click the tab “Apply Now”.
Step 5: Enter the important information like mobile number, Date of Birth, professional details, aadhar card number, etc.
Step 6: Click “Next” to proceed.
Step 7: An OTP will then be sent to the registered phone number via SMS, which must be submitted next.
Step 8: Now, provide details like PAN Number, e-mail ID, pin code, and monthly income.
Step 9: Provide your employment and personal details for verification purposes.
Fees and Charges
Mentioned below are the fees and charges associated with the SBI IRCTC Rupay Credit Card:
|Fee/Charge
|Amount/Rate
|Joining Fee
|INR 500 (After 31st March 2020)
|Finance Charges
|3.35% per month/40.2% per annum
|Interest-Free Credit Period
|In case the previous month’s outstanding balance is paid, 20-50 days are applicable only on retail purchases.
|Renewal Fee
|INR 300
|Cash Advance Charges
|Up to 3.35% per month, accounting for 40.2% per annum from the date of withdrawal
|Cash Advance limit
|Of up to 80% of the credit limit, i.e., a maximum of up to INR 12,000 per day
|Cash Advance Fee International ATMs
|2.5% of the transaction amount minimum up to INR 500
|Cash Advance Fee SBI/ Other Domestic ATMs
|2.5% of the transaction amount minimum up to INR 500
|Over limit Charges
|2.5% of amount/Min. INR 500
|Late Payment Fee
|
IRCTC SBI RuPay Card Customer Care Details
If you have any queries, complaints, suggestions, or problems, an applicant can speak to the SBI customer care representatives. One can call either the customer care helpline number, send an email, or send an SMS.
- Phone: 1860-180-1290 or 1800-180-1290 1860-500-1290
- SMS: send an SMS to 5676791 from your registered phone number
- Email: customercare@sbicard.com
Comments are closed.