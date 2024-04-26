Unlocking Benefits: The SBI IRCTC RuPay Credit Card – Your Ticket to Exclusive Rewards

SBI is a leading card issuer in India, providing credit cards with benefits across varied categories. Each card is focused on the unique needs of individuals, such as shopping, lifestyle, travel, movies, grocery, etc. Some of the SBI credit cards are the SBI Vistara Credit Card, SBI Simply Save Credit Card, SBI Prime Credit Card, SBI Card Elite, and many more.

In this article, we will be discussing the SBI IRCTC Rupay Card. SBI Cards has launched the IRCTC Rupay credit cards in association with IRCTC. These cards waive the surcharge on booking a rail ticket and offer value back on ticket bookings, among other benefits. This card also provides its customers with exciting cashback and rewards. It provides cardholders with complimentary lounge access and hotel accommodation as well at over 5000 hotels in India.

Key Highlights of IRCTC Rupay SBI Card Joining Fee: INR 300, waived till 31 st March 2021

March 2021 350 reward points as the welcome bonus

Up to 10% value-back on rail ticket bookings

1 Reward Point per Rs.125 spent

1 Railways lounge access per quarter

Fuel surcharge waiver

Rupay Offers

Features and Benefits

Mentioned below are the features and benefits of the SBI IRCTC Rupay Credit Card:

A.Welcome Benefits

Get a welcome gift of 350 bonus reward points when the first transaction of more than INR 500 is made within 45 days of receiving the card. This does not include fuel or cash spending.

Get an assured cashback of INR 100 when cash is withdrawn for the first time from an ATM within the first 30 days of the receipt of the card.

The reward points will be credited within 45 days of the eligible transaction.

B. Travel Related Benefits

Get 4 domestic lounge access each year (1 per quarter) through the Railway Lounge Program.

Save 1% transaction charge when rail tickets are booked via www.irctc.co.in.

Book airline tickets at IRCTC at discounted prices.

Accommodation benefits are available at more than 5000 hotels across 350 cities in India.

C. UPI Spends

Link your SBI IRCTC Rupay Credit card to the UPI application of your choice, such as Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, etc.

D. Fuel Surcharge Waiver

Get a waiver of 1% fuel surcharge on fuel transactions across India ranging between INR 500 and INR 3000, with a maximum of up to INR 100 per statement cycle.

E. Value Back Rewards

Up to 10% of the value of tickets purchased through irctc.co.in and the IRCTC mobile app for AC1, AC2, and AC3 executive chair cars can be earned back in reward points.

F. Reward Program

Get 1 Reward point per INR 125 spent on booking retail and rail tickets other than those mentioned above.

Documentation Required

Mentioned below is the list of documents required to be provided along with the credit card application form:

Identity Proof PAN Card

Photo Credit Card

Driver’s License

Central and State Government issued Photo ID proof

Aadhaar card

Voter’s ID

Passport

Defence ID card, etc. Address Proof Aadhaar card

Voter’s ID Card

Passport

Ration Card

Bank Account Statement

Telephone Bill

Water Bill

Electricity Bill

Letter from any Recognized Public Authority Income Proof ITR

Salary Slips not more than 3 months old

Last 3 months’ bank statement

The Latest Form 16

Eligibility Criteria

Mentioned below are the eligibility parameters that are to be met in order to apply for IRCTC SBI Rupay Credit Card:

An applicant should either be salaried or a self-employed individual.

An applicant should be an Indian citizen or an NRI (Non-Resident Indian).

The minimum age of an applicant should be at least 21 years of age.

The minimum age of an applicant should be 18 years in the case of add-on cardholders.

An applicant should have a good CIBIL score, i.e. 750 or above.

How to Apply for an SBI IRCTC Rupay Credit Card

Mentioned below are the steps to be followed in order to apply for SBI IRCTC Rupay Credit Card:

Step 1: Open the official SBI webpage.

Step 2: Click the option “Credit Cards”.

Step 3: Choose the SBI IRCTC Rupay Credit Card.

Step 4: Click the tab “Apply Now”.

Step 5: Enter the important information like mobile number, Date of Birth, professional details, aadhar card number, etc.

Step 6: Click “Next” to proceed.

Step 7: An OTP will then be sent to the registered phone number via SMS, which must be submitted next.

Step 8: Now, provide details like PAN Number, e-mail ID, pin code, and monthly income.

Step 9: Provide your employment and personal details for verification purposes.

Fees and Charges

Mentioned below are the fees and charges associated with the SBI IRCTC Rupay Credit Card:

Fee/Charge Amount/Rate Joining Fee INR 500 (After 31st March 2020) Finance Charges 3.35% per month/40.2% per annum Interest-Free Credit Period In case the previous month’s outstanding balance is paid, 20-50 days are applicable only on retail purchases. Renewal Fee INR 300 Cash Advance Charges Up to 3.35% per month, accounting for 40.2% per annum from the date of withdrawal Cash Advance limit Of up to 80% of the credit limit, i.e., a maximum of up to INR 12,000 per day Cash Advance Fee International ATMs 2.5% of the transaction amount minimum up to INR 500 Cash Advance Fee SBI/ Other Domestic ATMs 2.5% of the transaction amount minimum up to INR 500 Over limit Charges 2.5% of amount/Min. INR 500 Late Payment Fee Nil for the total amount due between INR 0 & INR 500

INR 400 for the total amount due greater than INR 500 and up to INR 1,000

INR 750 for the total amount due greater than INR 1,000 and up to INR 10,000

INR 950 for the total amount due greater than INR 10,000

IRCTC SBI RuPay Card Customer Care Details

If you have any queries, complaints, suggestions, or problems, an applicant can speak to the SBI customer care representatives. One can call either the customer care helpline number, send an email, or send an SMS.