Rahul Gandhi, Several Politicians, Actors Slam Muzaffarnagar School Incident

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday came out strongly against a school teacher in Uttar Pradesh who was seen asking her students to slap a boy from a minority community in a viral video. Gandhi said there was nothing worse a teacher could do for the country than sowing the poison of discrimination in the minds of innocent children.

“Sowing the poison of discrimination in the minds of innocent children, turning a holy place like school into a market place of hatred – nothing worse a teacher can do for the country,” Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X in Hindi.

“This is the same kerosene spread by the BJP which has set every corner of India on fire. Children are the future of India – do not hate them, we all have to teach love together.”

मासूम बच्चों के मन में भेदभाव का ज़हर घोलना, स्कूल जैसे पवित्र स्थान को नफ़रत का बाज़ार बनाना – एक शिक्षक देश के लिए इससे बुरा कुछ नहीं कर सकता। ये भाजपा का फैलाया वही केरोसिन है जिसने भारत के कोने-कोने में आग लगा रखी है। बच्चे भारत का भविष्य हैं – उनको नफ़रत नहीं, हम सबको मिल… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 25, 2023

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed her dismay over the viral video and asked “What kind of classroom and society do we want to give to our future generations.”

“Where there is talk of technology to go to the moon or things that build a boundary wall of hatred? The choice is clear. Hate is the biggest enemy of progress,” she said on X, formerly Twitter.

“We have to unite and speak against this hatred – for our country, for progress, for the coming generations,” she added.

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary was among the first politicians to react.

He posted on X (formerly Twitter):

Chaudhary also says that he has instructed the RLD’s MLAs to ensure that the police takes up the case.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi posted on X:

Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi was the only voice from the BJP to speak out on this incident. He posted on X, “To show such hatred towards a child in the temple of knowledge has made the country’s head hang in shame”.

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav called the teacher, a blot on the entire teacher community as she is not only inflicting violence on the child but also making other students violent.

Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader and Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar demanded the arrest of the teacher, Tripta Tyagi, and called her a blot on humanity.