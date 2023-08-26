Veteran lyricist Dev Kohli, who penned superhit Bollywood songs, passes away at 80

Veteran lyricist, Dev Kohli, who wrote the superhit Bollywood songs like ‘Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen,’ ‘Dil Deewana, Bin Sajna Ke Maane Na,’ and ‘Chalti Hai Kya Nau Se Bara,’ passed away on Saturday morning. He was 80

According to reports, his funeral will be held at Oshiwara Crematorium later this evening. Kohli’s body will be kept at his home in Lokhandwala Complex until 2 pm today for people and fans to pay their last respects.

On November 2, 1942, in Rawalpindi (now Pakistan), Kohli was born into a Sikh family and penned lyrics that delighted generations of music fans from the black-and-white to the colour film era.

‘Laal Paththar,’ ‘Maine Pyar Kiya,’ ‘Baazigar,’ ‘Judwaa 2’, ‘Shootout At Lokhandwala,’ and ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ were among his memorable songs.