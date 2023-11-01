Queues to deposit Rs 2000 notes: Odisha EOW team arrives at RBI office in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A Two-member EOW team arrived at RBI office in Bhubaneswar after people in large numbers seen queuing up to exchange Rs 2,000 notes in order to avail ‘commission’.

Hundreds lined up in front of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) here to exchange Rs 2,000 notes as banks have stopped accepting them from October 7.

Reports say that brokers are charging a commission for the exchange of Rs.2000 notes. They are demanding Rs. 200 for every two thousand rupees note deposit.