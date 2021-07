Puri: A man allegedly mortgaged his two minor children as he failed to repay a loan of Rs 5000 at Dayabihar village in Kanas block of Puri district.

In the age of holding pens in the hand, the minors were holding fishnet for the responsibility of the family.

As per reports, their father had taken a loan of Rs 5000. However, he failed to repay the loan amount. Following this, their father mortgaged them at the shrimp trade, said the minor boys.