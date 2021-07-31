Despite Ban, E-cigarettes Being Sold Secretly in Cuttack

Cuttack: While the Odisha Government has banned Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) including e-cigarettes, the same are being sold in disguise in the silver city of Cuttack.

Reportedly, e-cigarettes involve inhaling a mix typically made of nicotine, water, solvents, and flavours – is seen as an alternative to smoking that can help you quit, but its impact on health is still not fully known. Regular use of these Hookah pens can lead to Cancer, Lungs damage, and several health-related issues.

In the view of health and wellness, the Odisha government has banned Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) including e-cigarettes with immediate effect in the public interest. however, few people are operating these services secretly and supplying these vaping devices among the youths as well as the adults.

These vaping devices costs are said to be Rs 200-5000. These e-cigarettes are mostly supplied at places including College square, Jobra, Machua Bazar, Buxibazar, Markat Nagar areas. The customers can get their favoured version of e-cigarettes in a very less duration by paying advance to the dealer.

E-cigarettes come in many shapes and sizes. Most have a battery, a heating element, and a place to hold a liquid. E-cigarettes produce an aerosol by heating a liquid that usually contains nicotine—the addictive drug in regular cigarettes, cigars, and other tobacco products—flavorings, and other chemicals that help to make the aerosol. Users inhale this aerosol into their lungs.

Some e-cigarettes are made to look like regular cigarettes, cigars, or pipes. Some resemble pens, USB sticks, and other everyday items. Larger devices such as tank systems, or “mods,” do not resemble other tobacco products. E-cigarettes can be used to deliver marijuana and other drugs.