Kamalpreet Kaur
Odisha CM Congratulates Kamalpreet Kaur For Booking Berth In Olympic Final

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Kamalpreet Kaur on putting up a stellar show in women’s Discus Throw qualifications to cement her place in the finals of Tokyo 2020.

“Congratulate #KamalpreetKaur on putting up a stellar show in women’s Discus Throw qualifications to cement her place in the finals of #Tokyo2020. May she continue to shine and bring laurels to the country,” tweeted the Odisha CM.

Kamalpreet qualified for the finals with a 64.00 throw during qualification.

She had secured automatic qualification with a distance of 64m in her third attempt in Women’s Discus Throw event. She bagged the second spot overall.

