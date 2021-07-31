Odisha CM Congratulates Kamalpreet Kaur For Booking Berth In Olympic Final
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Kamalpreet Kaur on putting up a stellar show in women’s Discus Throw qualifications to cement her place in the finals of Tokyo 2020.
“Congratulate #KamalpreetKaur on putting up a stellar show in women’s Discus Throw qualifications to cement her place in the finals of #Tokyo2020. May she continue to shine and bring laurels to the country,” tweeted the Odisha CM.
Kamalpreet qualified for the finals with a 64.00 throw during qualification.
She had secured automatic qualification with a distance of 64m in her third attempt in Women’s Discus Throw event. She bagged the second spot overall.