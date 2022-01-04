Punjab Imposes Night Curfew, Only Fully Vaccinated Staff To Attend Govt, Pvt Offices

Chandigarh: Following a steep rise in the number of COVID cases, the Punjab government on Tuesday imposed statewide night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM.

The fresh curbs were announced by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi after a review meeting.

According to the new order issued, all educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, shall remain shut for offline classes and virtual classes will continue. Medical and nursing colleges, however, have been permitted to function normally.

Similarly, bars, cinemas halls, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas, museums and zoos may operate at 50% capacity provided all staff members are fully vaccinated, the new order states.

The new set of restrictions will be in force till January 15.

Sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools, and gyms have been shut and only sportspersons training for national or international events will be allowed access.

Besides, only fully vaccinated staff will be allowed to attend the government as well as private offices, working spaces, factories and industries.