Bhubaneswar DCP Office Sealed For 2 Days After Detection Of Covid Cases

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday sealed the Office of Bhubaneswar DCP for two days after detection of the virus infection at the office.

The office will remain shut from January 4 to 5 to prevent further spread of the deadly virus, informed the BMC.

The premises of the DCP Office will be sanitised with immediately by the Head of Office in adherence to guidelines issued by the State Government and Government of India, the BMC (south east zone) stated in a release today.

As per the guidelines, no one will be allowed to move into or from outside the premises of DCP Office during the period of sealing except authorised personnel of BMC.

On the other hand, the infectees have been directed to remain in isolation at their respective residences. If any positive case needs medical attention, the authorities of DCP Office are to intimate the same to the BMC.