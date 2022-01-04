Nandankanan Zoo Reopens For Visitors With COVID Protocol 

Bhubaneswar: The Nandankanan Zoological Park and the Botanical Garden on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar reopened for visitors after four days.

Reportedly, the Zoological Park and the Botanical Garden were remained closed for the visitors from December 30 to January 3 on account of a large gathering that was anticipated on those days due to the celebration of New Year 2022.

Meanwhile, picnics and feasts have been restricted in the Botanical Garden till January 31.