Proud Moments, Says Actor Prakash Raj On Chandrayaan-3

Bengaluru: Days after Prakash Raj was criticised for his social media post on Chandrayaan-3, the actor on Wednesday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation for charting history as India’s third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 landed on the lunar surface.

Raj was trolled on Monday for his post on X, formerly Twitter, viewed by many as mocking Chandrayaan-3. He later responded to the backlash by saying, “hate sees only hate” and that he was referring to an old joke.

In his latest tweet, the 58-year-old actor said the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon’s uncharted south pole was a moment of celebration for mankind.

“INDIA.. PROUD MOMENTS OF MANKIND .. THANKS #ISRO #Chandrayaan3 #VikramLander AND TO ALL WHO MADE IT POSSIBLE .. LET THIS BE THE WAY TO EXPLORE MORE WONDERS OF THE WIDE WORLD .. CELEBRATE .. #justasking,” Raj wrote in Kannada on the microblogging site.

But social media users further called out the actor for trying to change tack.

“You have already caused the damage. Don’t try to sugarcoat. Tables have turned…” said one user on X.

Another criticised Raj, known to be vocal against the government, for being a turncoat.

“2 din m Party badal liye (sic)” read the post.

“Congratulations to you too. Our chaiwala and our scientists have created history today and have given a message to all the haters. This is the #newindia that turns all curses and jokes into boons!” said another in a tweet.

On Sunday, the multiple National Award winner shared a cartoon showing a man in a shirt and sarong pouring tea. He captioned the cartoon in Kannada, writing, “Latest news: First view just arrived from the Chandrayaan #VikramLander #justasking”.