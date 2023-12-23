Priyanka Chopra Rings Holiday Season With Nick Jonas, Daughter Malti, Family, Friends

New York: Priyanka Chopra’s Christmas holidays seems to be quite fun with friends and family. The actor treated fans with a bunch of pictures on Instagram while giving a sneak-peak into her festivities.

The global icon shared a few pictures from the gala time on Instagram. Other than the holiday dinner, the photos also gave a glimpse of their daughter Malti Marie’s fun time with her parents.

One of the pictures from the dinner party captured Priyanka sitting on Nick’s lap as they shared a laugh. She looked gorgeous in a shimmery outfit while the ‘Sucker’ singer donned a smart black blazer with a sweater.

Photos posted by Morgan Stewart McGraw gave fans a sneak peek into the lavish menu, featuring a spread of delicious dishes, including caviar, potato chips, tuna tartare, salad, steak, and more. One of the pictures featured Malti sitting in a swanky BMW toy car which had her name customised on the number plate.

Priyanka’s white look for the holiday dinner featured full-length sleeves, a front slit opening with ribbon ties, gathered design, flared pants, and a figure-skimming silhouette. She styled the ensemble with minimal accessories, including diamond rings, a luxurious watch, a white chained clutch bag, centre-parted open locks, berry-toned lip shade, sleek eyeliner, blushed dewy skin, mascara on the lashes, and feathered brows.