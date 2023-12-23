Nandankanan Zoo Welcomes Four New Guests

Bhubaneswar: In exciting news for animal lovers, the Nandankanan Zoological Park, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, welcomed the arrival of four new guests.

A pair of wallabies (one male and one female) and a pair of livingstone turacos have been brought to the Nandankanan Zoo as part of the animal acquisition schedule. The Four members have been kept in quarantine to adjust to the new environment. The new animals are brought from a private animal farm of Hyderabad.

The wallabies have been brought to the Zoo after a long period of 35 years. While the livingstone turacos are coming for the first time in this Zoo. New shelters are being built for these new guests. The new members will stay in the new place from December 28. The visitors will have the opportunity to watch these new animals from December 29, the foundation day of ‘Nandankanan Zoo’.

A wallaby is a small or middle-sized macropod native to Australia and New Zealand, Hawaii, the UK and other countries. They belong to the same taxonomic family as kangaroos and sometimes the same genus.

Livingstone turaco is a species of bird in the family Musophagidae. It is found in the subtropical lowlands of southeastern Africa.