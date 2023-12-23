Dhenkanal: Man Killed House Owner In Fight Over Rent Dues

Dhenkanal: A person allegedly beat his house owner to death as he asked for rent in Dhenkanal district on Saturday.

The incident took place in Baunsapal village of Shabarsahi under Kamakyanagar tehsil in Dhenkanal district.

As per reports, the accused was not paying his rouse rent since a long period. On Saturday, when the house owner asked him for rent, the man started fighting with him after argument. Being severely beaten by the accused, the house owner lost his life.

The accused person fled from the spot after killing his owner. The police on receiving information, reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. A manhunt has been launched by the police to catch the murderer. The dead body was sent for post-mortem.