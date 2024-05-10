Prime Video Announces the Global Streaming Premiere of Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Action-Thriller, ‘Yodha’, Streaming From Today

Prime Video today announced the global streaming premiere of the action-thriller film Yodha, which marked the first co-production between Prime Video and Dharma Production. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna, the thrilling action-drama is directed by the debutant director duo of Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Presented by Prime Video and Dharma Production in association with Mentor Disciple Entertainment, the film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Yodha will exclusively premiere on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide today. The film marks the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in India enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership for just ₹1499/year.

Yodha follows the story of a formidable soldier, Arun Katyal (played by Sidharth Malhotra), leading an elite task force that is called upon to handle situations and missions no one else can. But when a mission goes wrong, the blame is pinned on Arun, and he’s relieved from duty. Years later, when he finds himself on a flight that is hijacked mid-air, suspicion looms over his presence on the passenger list. Is he out for payback, or will this coincidence enable him to redeem himself from the disgraceful dismissal? This sets the stage for a pulsating suspenseful action thriller with high-octane action sequences that will keep the audiences on the edge of their seats.