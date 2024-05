Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today extended his warm greetings to the people of the State on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Taking to social media platform X, Naveen wrote “My greetings and best wishes to all on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. May the Akhi Muthi Anukula of our farmer brothers be auspicious with the blessings of Lord Jagannath. May a good harvest this year bring happiness and prosperity in everyone’s life.”