President Murmu’s 2-Day Visit To Odisha: Security Tightened In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu will arrive in Bhubaneswar on a two-day visit to Odisha from Sunday (26 Nov) to Monday (Nov 27).

After landing at Bhubaneswar Airport on Sunday evening, the President will head directly to Raj Bhawan where she will stay for the night. On Monday morning, the President is scheduled to leave for Paradip in an IAF helicopter to attend the Boita Bandana ceremony being organized by the Paradip Port. The President is scheduled to return to Bhubaneswar on Monday afternoon and visit Delhi in the evening.

In view of the President’s visit, security arrangements have been tightened by the Police Commissionerate in Bhubaneswar.

A total of 18 platoons of police forces have been deployed and 110 officers will be in charge of the security of the President.

On Saturday, the Commissionerate Police conducted a carcade rehearsal at 5 pm from Bhubaneswar airport to Raj Bhawan through AG Square.

According to reports, the President will reach Bhubaneswar by a special flight from Delhi at 6:00 pm on Sunday. After that, she will go directly to the Raj Bhavan from the airport and spend the night there.

Later on Monday morning at 8:30 am, the President’s carcade will leave the Raj Bhawan and go to the Biju Patnaik International Airport.

The President will visit Paradip for an event and will return to Bhubaneswar at 4:30 PM. The President is scheduled to leave Bhubaneswar at 4:45 PM.