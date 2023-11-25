Bhubaneswar: Gang of Robbers Lock Up Family in Bathroom, Flee With Gold Jewellery

Bhubaneswar/Barang: Throwing an open challenge to Commissionerate Police, a gang of robbers broke into a house at Maruti Villa in the Raghunathpur area under Nandankanan police station limits on Friday night and fled with gold jewellery.

According to sources, 7 to 8 robbers wearing black dresses and masks entered the house of one, Rakesh Chand, by breaking the widow of the kitchen room. They quietly woke up Rakesh, his wife Elishri and their two minor daughters by threatening them with sharp weapons. The miscreants then tied them up in the bathroom with bed sheets and started laying their hands over the valuables.

The robbers searched Rakesh’s house one by one. They even checked the closet. They did not find money anywhere. The robbers came to know that were kept in the house.

The robbers also beat up Rakesh in the bathroom after they found not more than Rs 4,000 in the house. They even threatened the couple to kill their children by putting weapons on their necks if they did not reveal where they had kept the cash.

After Rakesh lodged a complaint at the Nandankanan police station on Saturday, the police immediately reached the spot and started an investigation.

Even DCP Prateek Geeta Singh and ACP Ramesh Bishoi went to the spot and checked the CCTV footage of the local area. They spoke to the victim couple about the incident and directed police officials to intensify the investigation.