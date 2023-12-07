President Murmu Accepts Resignations Of Three Union Ministers; 4 Get Addl Portfolio

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday accepted the resignations of three Union ministers, Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel and Renuka Singh Saruta, who successfully contested the recent Assembly polls.

According to a communiqué issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President accepted their resignations from the Union Council of Ministers as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The communiqué said that further on the advice of the Prime Minister, the President gave additional charge of Agriculture Ministry and Farmer’s Welfare to Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, while Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar has been given additional charge of Jal Shakti as MoS.

Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, has been assigned the charge of the Minister of State in Food Processing Industries in addition to her existing portfolio. Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Bharti Pravin Pawar has been given additional charge of the Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, , the communiqué said.

Union ministers Tomar, Patel and Saruta resigned as the BJP had decided that all of its 12 MPs recently elected to state assemblies will quit Parliament. Speculations are rife that they may join the new governments in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.