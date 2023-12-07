Fire Mishap During Wedding Function Leaves Minor Dead, 4 Injured In Odisha’s Kendrapara

Pattamundai: A minor boy died and four others were injured in a fire that broke out during preparations for a wedding function at Badapada Dalitsahi in Pattamundai block of Kendrapara district on Thursday.

The 5-year-old son of Pupu Malik of Pattamundai Matia village, died in the fire while four others, including Tapan Malik and Trinath Malik, were injured and are undergoing treatment.

According to sources, preparations were underway for the marriage of Rakesh, son of Ratnakar Malik of Pattamundi Block Badapada Dalitsahi. The groom was about to leave in a procession when the fire incident took place leaving a minor boy dead and injuring four others.

Sources said the Barat procession was about to begin and some people were pouring petrol in the motorcycles when the fire engulfed a two-bedroom house.

While some claimed that the fire erupted due to smoking, others claimed that the fire erupted from an electrical short-circuit. However, the actual reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained and police have started an investigation into the incident.