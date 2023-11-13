Pramod Bhagat Bags Gold At Japan Para-Badminton International 2023

Para Asian Games gold medallist shuttler Pramod Bhagat bagged a gold medal in SL3 singles category at the Hulic Daihatsu Japan Para Badminton International tournament in Tokyo.
Bhagat defeated compatriot Manoj Sarkar 21-16 21-19 in the title clash that lasted 38 minutes on Sunday.
In mixed doubles, Bhagat and Manisha Ramdass went down to Chinese pair of Yang Jianyuan and Yang Qiu Xia 21-14 15-21 21-16, while Sukant Kadam lost to Malaysia’s Mohd Amin Burhanuddin in the semifinals to secure a bronze medal in the singles SL4 category.
Grateful for this victory at Japan Para Badminton International, bringing a golden glow to our Diwali celebrations. Your support fuels my journey. Wishing you all a joyous and prosperous Diwali! 🏸🥇 #ParaBadmintonChampion #DiwaliCelebration” pic.twitter.com/c9jXVM4qlQ
— Pramod Bhagat (@PramodBhagat83) November 12, 2023
