Tunnel Collapse: Dharmendra Pradhan Talks To Uttarakhand CM For Rescue of Trapped Workers

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today spoke to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami regarding the rescue of workers, including those from Odisha who are trapped inside the under-construction tunnel in Uttarkashi.

“Spoke to Uttarakhand CM Shri @pushkardhami ji regarding the rescue of workers, including those from Odisha who are trapped inside the under-construction tunnel in Uttarkashi.

Thankfully all the workers are unharmed and the Uttarakhand govt. is taking all measures for relief, rescue and safe evacuation. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being.”, Pradhan wrote on ‘X’ formerly Twitter.

About 40 workers were trapped inside an under-construction tunnel on Yamunotri National Highway in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Sunday the tunnel when the tunnel collapsed following a landslide.

Of the 40 workers, five workers are from different regions of Odisha. They are Bisweswar Nayak from Mayurbhanj district, Tapan Mandal from Shankarashanpur in Khurda district, Raju Nayak from Kuladiha in Balasore district, Bhagwan Bhatra from Nabarangpur district; and Dhiren from Badakudar from Sambalpur district.

Odisha CM expresses concern over over all workers, including 5 Odias trapped in tunnel

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday expressed deep concern over the tunnel collapse incident in which several workers including workers from Odisha have been trapped.

“Deeply concerned to know that several workers including workers from Odisha have been trapped following the collapse of an under-construction tunnel in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. Praying for the safe and speedy rescue of all the workers,” CM Naveen Patnaik wrote on ‘X’.

It is worth mentioning here that a portion of the tunnel, which is a part of the Char Dham project and will connect Silkyara to Dangalgaon, collapsed on Sunday.

According to reports, rescue efforts are underway by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and fire brigade to remove debris with heavy excavator machines.

Road Transport & Highway Ministry today said that all coordinated efforts are being made to evacuate the stranded workforce at the earliest at the Silkyara Tunnel Collapse site in Uttarakhand.

As per latest reports, water, food, oxygen, small food packets and electricity are available with the work force trapped inside the tunnel.