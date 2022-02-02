PM’s Efforts During Covid-19 Pandemic Enhanced Every Family’s Economic Condition: Amit Shah

Lucknow: Lauding Bharatiya Janata Party’s efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the financial condition of every house became well is because of the Prime Minister.

While Addressing the public in poll-bound UP’s Atrauli ahead of Uttar Pradesh elections, Shah said, “Goddess Lakshmi came to each house sitting on a lotus during the last two yrs of Covid. This was possible because of PM Modi.”

Taking on the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party saying they would never think about the poor and would not do anything for development.

He said, “I ask you what has this bua-bhatija done? Gas, toilets, electricity, houses — all this has been done by PM Modi.”

Asking if everyone got vaccinated, he cornered SP chief Akhilesh Yadav over his BJP’s vaccine remark.

He said, “You have all got vaccinated, right? Akhilesh Yadav used to say this is BJP’s vaccine. In the end, they took the shot.”

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022 will be held from February 10 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.