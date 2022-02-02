Miscreants Loot Rs 5 Lakh From Pvt Company Employee At Gun Point In Khurda

Khurda: Some unidentified bike-borne miscreant on Wednesday looted two employees of a private company in broad daylight near Bamadiha chowk under Baghamari police limits on Wednesday.

According to police, the private firm employees had gone to Nayagarh and were returning with payment of around Rs 5 lakh from their customers.

Suddenly, the miscreants shot a firearm in twice air to scare the duo following which they fell into a nullah along the road and snatched a bag containing Rs 5 lakh and fled towards Khurda.

Meanwhile, police have launched a search to trace the accused in this case.