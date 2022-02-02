Afghan Varsities Reopen, Women May Attend Only If Separated From Men

Kabul: Afghanistan’s public universities opened for the first time on Wednesday since the Taliban took over the country last year.

Female students were also allowed to join their male counterparts heading back to campus.

The Taliban administration had not officially announced its plan for female university students, but education officials told women were permitted to attend classes on the proviso they were physically separated from male students.

A Reuters witness in the eastern city of Jalalabad saw female students entering via a separate door at Nangarhar University, one of the large government universities opening this week.

Under its previous rule from 1996 to 2001, the hardline Islamist Taliban had barred women and girls from education.

The group says it has changed since resuming power on Aug. 15 as foreign forces withdrew but has been vague on its plans and high school-aged girls in many provinces have still not been allowed to return to school.

Some private universities have reopened, but in many cases female students have not been able to return to class.

The United Nations late on Tuesday praised the inclusion of female students at the country’s public universities, appearing to indicate official confirmation.