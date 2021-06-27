PM Wishes Newly Sworn In Ministers In Puducherry

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his Best wishes to all those who took oath as Ministers in Puducherry on Sunday.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Best wishes to all those who took oath as Ministers in Puducherry today. May this teamwork with determination and fulfill the aspirations of the wonderful people of Puducherry.”

Earlier in the day, five MLAs of the ruling coalition government led by Chief Minister N Rangasamy had sworn in as ministers by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

A Namassivayam of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Chandira Priyanga of All India NR Congress are among the prominent names who were inducted into the cabinet.