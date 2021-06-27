Odisha Govt Effects Major Reshuffle In IAS Cadres

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Sunday effected a major reshuffle in the IAS cadres in which several officers were given new appointments.
The State General Administration & Public Grievance Department has issued a notification in this regard.
- 1998-batch IAS officer Suresh Kumar Vashishth has been appointed as the Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department.
- 2008-batch IAS officer Bhupendra Singh Poonia, State Project Director OSEPA with additional charge of State Project Director RMSA Bhubaneswar and Chairman CHSE, has been appointed as Managing Director, IPICOL in place of Dr Jawale Nitin Bhanudas IAS(RR-2003) approved for inter-cadre deputation to Maharashtra.
- 2010-batch IAS officer Prem Chandra Chaudhary, OSD GA & PG Department has been appointed as CEO, WODC.
- 2012-batch IAS officer Anupam Saha, Collector & DM Gajapati, has been appointed as State Project Director. OSEPA. He is also allowed to remain in additional charge of Member Secretary Mo School in addition to his own duties.
- 2013-batch IAS officer Monisha Banerjee, Collector & DM Sonepur, has been appointed as Collector & DM Bargarh.
- 2014-batch IAS officer Dr Yeddula Vijay, Collector & DM Malkangiri, has been appointed as Director Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services, Odisha, Cuttack.
- The additional appointment of Smruti Ranjan Pradhan, IAS (NSCS-2012) as Director Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services shall stand terminated from the date Dr Yeddula Vijay takes over.
- 2015-batch IAS officer Lingraj Panda, State Project Director, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathana has been appointed as Collector & DM Gajapati.
- 2015-batch IAS officer Aboli Sunil Naravane, ADM Roukela with additional charge of Secretary Rourkela Development Authority has been appointed as Collector & DM Sonepur.
- 2016-batch IAS officer Dibya Jyoti Parida, Commissioner, Rourkela Municipal Corporation with additional charge of CEO Rourkela Smart City Ltd has been allowed to remain in additional charge of ADM Rourkela and Secretary Rourkela Development Authority.
- 2015-batch IAS officer Vishal Singh, PD, DRDA, Jaipur has been appointed as Collector & DM Malkangiri.
- 2017-batch IAS officer Somesh Kumar Upadhyay, Sub-Collector, Titlagarh with additional charge of Executive Officer of Titilagarh Municipality has been appointed as PD, DRDA, Kalahandi.
- 2017-batch IAS officer P. Anvesha Reddy, Sub-Collector, Baripada with additional charge of Executive Officer Baripada Municipality has been appointed as PD, DRDA, Mayurbhanj.
- 2017-batch IAS officer Divakara T.S., Sub-Collector Dharamgarh with additional charge of Executive Officer NAC Dharamgarh has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty, Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC).
- 20195-batch IAS officer Agrawal Akshay Sunil has been appointed as Sub-Collector, Nabarangpur, on return from Phase-II training.
- 2019-batch IAS officer Anya Das, has been appointed as Sub-Collector, Baripada, on return from Phase-II training.
- 2019-batch IAS officer Aditya Goyal has been appointed as Sub Collector Kuchinda, on return from Phase-II training.
- 2019-batch IAS officer Mahajan Manoj Satyawan has been appointed as Sub-Collector Titlagarh, on return from Phase-II training.
- 2019-batch IAS officer Pawar Sachin Prakash, has been appointed as Sub-Collector Dharamgarh, on return from Phase-II training.
- 2019-batch IAS officer Isalwar Gaurav Shivaji, has been appointed as Sub-Collector, Khurdha, on return from Phase-II training.