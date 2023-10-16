Road
NationalTop News

‘224-meter Viaduct At Sherebibi in J & K Successfully Completed’

By Pragativadi News Service
5

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, in a post, said that the construction of a 224-meter viaduct (2-lane) at Sherebibi in Jammu & Kashmir, with an estimated cost of 12 Crores was completed.

Gadkari said this infrastructure is situated along the Ramban to Banihal section of NH-44. This 224-meter segment, as part of the broader project, reduces the travel distance by 125 meters, thus mitigating steep gradients, and avoids the need for a vertical cutting with a hill slope angle exceeding 80 degrees. Furthermore, it significantly facilitates the smooth flow of vehicles, bypassing the challenging terrain of Sherebibi Area gradients.

The Minister said it’s important to note that this project contributes to the region’s economic growth and enhances its overall connectivity.

Under the visionary leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering exceptional highway infrastructure to Jammu & Kashmir, he added.

Pragativadi News Service 28342 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking