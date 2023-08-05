Chandrayaan-3 Successfully Inserted Into Lunar Orbit: ISRO

Bengaluru: The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, which has covered about two-thirds of the distance to the Moon since its launch on July 14, has successfully entered lunar’s orbit today (5 August), according to ISRO.

The Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) was set for around 7 pm today. The space agency earlier said that the health of the spacecraft is normal and a soft landing on the lunar surface would be attempted on August 23.

The next Lunar bound orbit manoeuvre is scheduled tomorrow, around 23:00 hrs IST. Throughout the first weeks of August, the craft is set to complete 5-6 orbits around the moon, gradually transitioning to a circular 100-kilometre orbit.

“A retro-burning at the Perilune was commanded from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), ISTRAC, Bengaluru. The next operation – reduction of orbit – is scheduled for Aug 6, 2023, around 23:00 Hrs. IST”, ISRO tweeted.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

“MOX, ISTRAC, this is Chandrayaan-3. I am feeling lunar gravity 🌖”

🙂 Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully inserted into the lunar orbit. A retro-burning at the Perilune was commanded from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), ISTRAC, Bengaluru. The next… pic.twitter.com/6T5acwiEGb — ISRO (@isro) August 5, 2023

Over the following ten days, a precise landing site within the moon’s south pole area will be determined. Subsequently, the lander will deorbit and initiate a soft landing attempt on August 23 at 5:47pm.

ISRO remains attentive to the lunar landing schedule, considering factors such as the moon’s sunrise. If required, the landing may be rescheduled for September. With each accomplished milestone, India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission continues its journey towards an unprecedented lunar landing achievement.