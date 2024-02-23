PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stones Of 21 Amrit Bharat Railway Stations In Odisha On Feb 26

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stones of 21 Amrit Bharat Railway Stations in Odisha on February 26.

Addressing a presser here on Friday General Manager of East Coast Railway (ECoR) Manoj Sharma informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying foundation stones in Odisha for 21 Amrit Bharat Railway stations, totalling an estimated cost of Rs.900 Cr. The list includes prominent stations such as Bimlagarh, Jaroli, Rairangpur, Panposh, Baleswar, Betnoti, Sambalpur City, Jharsuguda Road, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Rayagada, Paralakhemundi, Koraput, Jeypore, Talcher, Raghunathpur, Paradeep, Kendujhargarh, Bhadrak, Belpahar, and Brajarajnagar.

Sharma also informed that within the East Coast Railway zone, which also covers some parts of Andhra Pradesh and Chattisgarh states, foundation stones will be laid in 22 Amrit Bharat Railway stations with a sanctioned cost of Rs.790 Cr. This initiative is expected to enhance station facilities, making travel more comfortable for passengers.

The stations are Naupada, Simhachalam, Bobbili, Srikakulam Rd., Parvatipuram, Chipurupalle, Sambalpur City, Jharsuguda Rd., Titlagarh, Kesinga, Rayagada, Paralakhemundi, Koraput, Jeypore, Talcher, Raghunathpur, Paradeep, Kendujhargarh, Bhadrak, Araku, Kottavalasa and Ichachapuram.

The ECoR GM informed that the state of Odisha is witnessing a significant boost in infrastructure development with a total of 52 Road Over Bridges (ROB) and Road Under Bridges (RUB) projects scheduled for dedication or foundation laying. The cumulative project cost for these stands at Rs.1420 Cr. In the East Coast Railway zone alone, 30 ROB/RUBs with a total cost of Rs.1288 Cr are slated for development.

The Amrit stations redevelopment project promises improved station accessibility, air concourse, wider Foot Over Bridge (FOB), waiting areas, toilet facilities, lift and escalator installations, and enhanced cleanliness. Passengers can also look forward to amenities such as free Wi-Fi, local product kiosks, executive lounges, and spaces for business meetings, he added.

He said similarly, ROB/RUB projects aim to bring visible benefits to the public, removing traffic barriers, enhancing safety, and improving overall transportation efficiency. The construction of railways over bridges and under bridges is expected to boost convenience, comfort, and mobility for road users by reducing congestion, pollution, and travel time.