PM Modi To Inaugurate India’s longest Sea Bridge ‘Atal Setu’ Today

Mumbai: The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri–Nhava Sheva Atal Setu is set to be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. PM Modi will also unveil projects worth over Rs 30,500 crore in the state.

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTNL) or Atal Setu has been named after former Prime Minister and late BJP veteran Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Built at a cost of Rs 17,840 crore, the ‘Atal Setu’ is not only the longest sea bridge in India but also ranks 12th longest in the world. The bridge cuts travel time between Mumbai and Pune Expressway and will also provide connection to areas such as upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The bridge starts from Sewri in Mumbai and ends at Nhava Sheva in Uran taluka in Raigad district. About 70,000 vehicles are expected to use the bridge every day.

Vehicles like cars, taxis, light motor vehicles, minibuses and two-axle buses will have a speed limit of 100 kilometers per hour and the speed will be restricted to 40 kilometers per hour on the ascent and descent of the bridge.