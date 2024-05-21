Indian flag at half-mast as nation mourns death of Iran President Raisi

New Delhi: A day after the demise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi along with other high ranking officials in a chopper crash— India is observing a one-day national mourning

The national flag at Rashtrapati Bhavan flies at half mast in Delhi on Tuesday following the tragic deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the Foreign Minister, and other high-ranking officials in a helicopter crash. The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi has lowered its flag to half-mast. Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a fatal helicopter crash. In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi acknowledges Raisi’s contribution in strengthening the India-Iran bilateral relationship.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, a hardliner seen as a potential successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain near the Azerbaijan border, officials and state media said on Monday.

The charred wreckage of the helicopter which crashed on Sunday carrying Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and six other passengers and crew was found early on Monday after an overnight search in blizzard conditions.