Countdown For Ayodhya Temple Event Begins, PM Modi Starts ‘Special Ritual’

Ayodhya: With 11 days to go for the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released an audio message and said he will start an ‘Anusthan’ (special ritual) from today.

Through the special message, PM Modi sought people’s blessings in which he felt emotional. He said God has chosen him as an instrument to represent all Indians during the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ exercise and that he is undertaking the special religious exercise keeping this in mind.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Only 11 days are left for the consecration of Ramlala in Ayodhya. I am fortunate that I will also be a witness to this auspicious occasion. The Lord has made me an instrument to represent all the people of India during the consecration.”

अयोध्या में रामलला की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा में केवल 11 दिन ही बचे हैं। मेरा सौभाग्य है कि मैं भी इस पुण्य अवसर का साक्षी बनूंगा। प्रभु ने मुझे प्राण प्रतिष्ठा के दौरान, सभी भारतवासियों का प्रतिनिधित्व करने का निमित्त बनाया है। इसे ध्यान में रखते हुए मैं आज से 11 दिन का विशेष… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2024

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

Several political leaders, industrialists, sportsmen, and celebrities have been invited to the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. PM Modi will attend the Pran Pratishta ceremony in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh.