ED Raids Premises Of West Bengal Minister Sujit Bose

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at the Premises of West Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress leader Sujit Bose in Kolkata in connection with the alleged civic body recruitment scam.

Among other senior TMC leaders, houses of party spokesperson Tapas Roy and former North Dum Dum Municipality chairman Subodh Chakraborty are also being searched by the central agency.

Accompanied by central forces, ED officers raided two residences of Bose in the Lake Town area in North 24 Parganas district early on Friday morning. Similarly, Roy’s BB Ganguly Street residence and Chakraborty’s residence in Birati were raided.

The minister of state’s fire and emergency services Sujit Bose was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last year in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment in the state’s municipalities.

The CBI and ED had earlier informed the Calcutta high court about a link between the cases related to the civic body recruitment scam and the West Bengal school recruitment scam.