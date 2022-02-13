Mann Ki Baat
National

PM Modi Invites Citizens’ Ideas For Mann Ki Baat On 27th February

By Haraprasad Das
New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has invited citizens for ideas and suggestions for Mann ki Baat on 27th February, 2022.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“This month’s #MannKiBaat programme will take place on the 27th. Like always, I am eager to get your suggestions for the same. Write them on MyGov, the NaMo App or dial 1800-11-7800 and record your message.”

