Tejasswi Prakash shares sizzling photos in ‘Naagin 6’ avatar

Mumbai: The much-awaited supernatural mystery thriller ‘Naagin 6’ finally premiered on Saturday, February 12. Tejasswi Prakash, the leading lady, dropped sizzling photos in her serpent avatar on her Instagram handle and her beau Karan Kundrra’s epic reaction to these photos has won the internet.

In the sixth season of the highly successful show, Tejasswi Prakash’s character Pratha aka ‘Sarvashreshth Naagin’ will battle a global crisis that poses a threat to the survival of humanity.

The ‘Bigg Boss 15’ winner raised the temperature on the Internet with these breathtaking and jaw-dropping pictures from her ‘Naagin 6’ look.