Arvind Kejriwal claims ‘dictator’ Modi wants to crush AAP

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, claiming the BJP stalwart wants to finish his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

On Saturday morning, in a show of strength and disposition towards Hinduism, Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita Kejriwal visited Delhi’s famous Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place.

Arvind Kejriwal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent four of AAP’s main leaders to jail simultaneously.

AAP’s most famous faces — Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Satyendra Jain — were arrested by central agencies over corruption charges.

Sanjay Singh came out of the jail recently on regular bail. Manish Sisodia, once Arvind Kejriwal’s deputy in the Delhi government, has been in jail since February 2023.

Arvind Kejriwal claimed PM Modi believes that AAP is the country’s future.

“Our Aam Aadmi Party is a small party, present in two states. But the Prime Minister left no stone unturned to crush our party and sent four leaders to jail simultaneously. If four top leaders of big parties go to jail, the party ends. The Prime Minister wants to crush AAP…PM Modi himself believes that AAP is the one that will give the future to the country,” he said.

Arvind Kejriwal claimed no other party has been harassed to this extent over the past 75 years.

Referring to PM Modi, he said a dictator wants to end democracy in the country.

“Whenever a dictator tried to take over, the people of the country uprooted him. Today again a dictator wants to end democracy…I am fighting against that dictator but I cannot do anything alone. I have come to beg from 140 crore people to support me in saving the country from this dictator…The Supreme Court has given me 21 days to travel across the country. Every drop of my blood is for the country,” he added.

Arvind Kejriwal further claimed that if the BJP wins the Lok Sabha elections, Opposition leaders like Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, Tejashwi Yadav, Pinarayi Vijayan, Uddhav Thackeray will be sent to jail. He said the politics of LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ended.

“The next is Yogi Adityanath. If they win this election, they will change the CM of Uttar Pradesh within 2 months,” he said.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in connection with the liquor policy case. The Supreme Court on Friday granted him interim bail in view of the Lok Sabha elections. The court, however, told the Delhi chief minister that he would have to keep away from administrative works.