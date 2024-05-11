Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at CP’s Hanuman Mandir

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal got interim bail from the Supreme Court until June 1 in a money laundering case connected to the alleged excise policy scam. However, he will need to surrender and return to prison on June 2. Kejriwal is expected to lead and boost up the party’s election campaigns leading up to the general elections in Delhi, slated for May 25.

A day after he was released on interim bail from Tihar Jail Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offered prayers at the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place in the national capital

He was accompanied by wife Sunita Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Ahead of his visit, Kejriwal said he is happy to be back with the prayers of crores of people and justice of the Supreme Court.