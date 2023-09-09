PM Modi Invites African Union To Join G20 As Permanent Member

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed the President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani to take seat at the G20 table during the Day-1 of the summit. In his opening remarks at the inaugural session of the summit, Modi made the announcement welcoming the 55-nation AU as the new member of the grouping. Shortly after the announcement, Union of Comoros President and AU chairperson Azali Assoumani took the seat as a full member of the G20.

“In keeping with the sentiment of sabka saath (with everyone), India had proposed that the African Union should be given permanent membership of the G20. I believe we all are in agreement on this proposal. With your agreement (he banged the gavel thrice)…,” Modi said. “Before we start our work, I invite the AU president as a permanent member to take his position,” he said.

PM Modi took to X and said, “Honoured to welcome the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 Family. This will strengthen the G20 and also strengthen the voice of the Global South.”

“For a G20, which is more inclusive and more vocal for Global South! PM @narendramodi warmly invites President @_AfricanUnion & Comoros Azali Assoumani to join other G20 leaders as African Union becomes a permanent member of the G20. A key outcome of #G20India,” Arindam Bagchi said on X.

This comes after India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said that the Joint Declaration of Nations at the mega global event, or the New Delhi Declaration, will focus on the Global South. “We have started our presidency by leading the voices of the Global South. We got the perspective of 125 leaders and remained focussed on the Global South and the requirements of the developing nations. The New Delhi Declaration after the Summit will be a voice of the Global South and the developing countries.”

“When India took over the G20 presidency in Bali, we were in the midst of a scenario of slowing growth and productivity worldwide. India felt that we should start our presidency with the theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family). PM Modi said India’s presidency should be inclusive, decisive, ambitious and action-oriented,” Kant said.

“Our presidency has been inclusive, decisive, and action-oriented,” he said. According to Kant the New Delhi Declaration is ready and will be recommended to the G20 leaders. “We’ll be able to talk about the declaration further after it is accepted and signed by them,” he said.