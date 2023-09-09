Woman, 2-Yr Old Daughter Die Of Snakebite In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A woman and her two-year old baby girl died after reportedly being bitten by a snake in Keonjhar district of Odisha here today.

The deceased was identified as Sukhamani Munda of Rugudi Sahi in Murusuan village. As per reports, Suhamani and her toddler were sleeping in their house after having dinner when they got bitten by a venomous case.

In the morning, family members got suspicious as the duo fell sick and their condition deteriorated. While the toddler succumbed, Sukhamani was rushed to Bansapal community health centre (CHC) where doctors declared her dead on arrival.