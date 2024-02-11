PM Modi In Madhya Pradesh; Says ‘BJP Alone Will Cross 370 Seats’

Madhya Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 7,550 crore in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district today. This comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, which are slated to be held in a few months. Speaking during the event, PM Modi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will alone touch the mark of 370 seats. He also said that for him and his party, the tribal community is not a vote bank it is the pride of the country.

The Prime Minister exuded confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that the saffron party will alone touch the mark of 370 seats.

“For us tribal community is not a vote bank, they are the pride of our country,” the Prime Minister said.

During the event, PM Modi emphasised that he had not come to Madhya Pradesh for election campaigning but to serve the people. “There have been a lot of discussions about this visit of mine to the state & various things are being said. Some say that Modi is starting the fight for Lok Sabha elections from Jhabua. But I am not here for election campaigning, I am here to serve to the people,” PM Modi said.