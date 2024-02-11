Samantha Ruth Prabhu Back in Action for Upcoming Film After Myositis Battle

Mumbai: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is finally back at work. The actress who was diagnosed with Myositis last year took to her Instagram stories and shared the video where she told her fans that now she is back at work. Samantha shared that she was “completely jobless” ever since she announced that she would be on a break from acting due to her health. Additionally, the actress from Kushi disclosed information about her forthcoming project, announcing her involvement in a health podcast.

“Yes, I am going back to work, finally. But apart from that, in the meantime, I was so completely jobless. But, I am doing something fun with a friend. It’s a health podcast. It is quite unexpected, but it is something that I really, really love. I am extremely passionate about and I am very excited that it will be released next week. I hope that some of you really find it extremely useful. And, I think I have enjoyed making this (sic),” the actress said.

After wrapping up her shoot for Citadel India in July 2023, the actress announced her break from acting for a while. At that time, the actress used her Instagram account to make the announcement, stating that she would focus on her health in the upcoming months. Taking to Instagram, the actress wrote, “And it’s a wrap on #CitadelIndia. A break doesn’t seem like a bad thing at all when you know what’s coming @rajanddk @mensit The family I didn’t know I needed Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never ever giving up on me. I wish more than anything in the world to make you proud. Thank you for the role of a lifetime. i.e until you write to me the next.”

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in Kushi, a romantic drama which also featured Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. Now, the actress will be next seen in Citadel India. The movie is helmed by Raj and DK also stars Varun Dhawan.