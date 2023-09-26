PM Modi distributes 51,000 appointment letters virtually at Rozgar Mela

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits via video conferencing today (26 September). The recruitment is taking place across central government departments as well as state governments and Union Territories.

The 51,000 people will join Ministries/Departments including the Department of Posts, the Indian Audit and Accounts Department, the Department of Atomic Energy, the Department of Revenue, the Department of Higher Education, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, among others.

The Rozgar Mela will be held at 46 locations across the country.

The newly inducted appointees will get an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 680 e-learning courses have been made available for ‘anywhere any device’ learning format.