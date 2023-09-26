‘Sunia’ observed with traditional fervour in Puri

Puri: While ‘Vamana Janma’ and ‘Garuda Parswaparibartana’ are being observed at Puri Srimandir on the occasion of Bhadraba Shukla Paksha Dwadasi tithi, Sunia is being observed at various temples and mutts at the Pilgrim City on Tuesday.

Sunia is also being celebrated today at Srinavara of Puri Gahjapati Dibyasingha Deba with traditional fervour, pomp and gaiety.

The term Sunia is a combination of the prefix su- meaning ‘good’ and verb nia- meaning ‘taking’. The ‘giving and taking’ relates to the revenue collection by the king from the subjects in the past. The collection was carried out on this day, which made the kings pleased and the subjects relaxed as they paid their dues. Some People also gave gifts to the king to express their love for him. So Sunia literally refers to a day on which things are taken and given on good terms.